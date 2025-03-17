Investigation continues regarding missing spring breaker

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — There are new updates surrounding the investigation into a missing spring breaker in the Dominican Republic.

Overnight, ABC News spoke to Joshua Ribbe, a 22-year-old from Iowa who police say was believed to be the last person to see Sudiksha Konanki. When asked what happened to Konanki, he replied no comment but added it is very sad.

As of Monday, Ribbe is not a suspect and is not facing any charges. His lawyers say he is being held illegally in his hotel.

Ribbe claims the two were in the ocean when they were hit by a large wave that pulled them under the water. He claimed they both made it back to the shore and parted ways from there.

Police have said they believe Konanki drowned, but the search for answers presses on.