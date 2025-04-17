EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Brad Finstad discusses a wide range of topics in an exclusive ABC 6 News interview

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — This week, ABC 6 News Anchor Mayzie Olson sat down with Rep. Brad Finstad for an exclusive, wide-ranging interview.

Topics discussed in the interview included why there have not been in-person town halls, and Finstad pushed back on claims that he and other Republicans are planning to cut social security and Medicaid.

When it comes to tariffs, Finstad also discussed how they could impact small businesses in Minnesota.

The full interview can be found below: