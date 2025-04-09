International student at Riverland Community College has visa revoked

(ABC 6 News) — Riverland Community College sent an email to students on Wednesday announcing that a student has had their visa revoked by ICE.

It comes days after five students at Minnesota State University-Mankato had their visas revoked as well.

President Kat Linaker said in the email that the college is seeking clarity from federal authorities regarding the situation while working with Minnesota State leadership and state officials to understand the federal actions and to advocate on behalf of the students.

“To all our students and employees: your safety, dignity, and well-being remain our highest priority. Riverland is a place of inclusion and care, and we remain deeply committed to that mission,” President Linaker said in the letter.