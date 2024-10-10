Internal investigation into state trooper Shane Roper alleges high speeds, careless driving

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Newly obtained documents show the internal affairs investigation which led to the firing of former Minnesota State Trooper Shane Roper.

Roper is now facing several charges in relation to the May 18 crash near Apache Mall which killed 18-year-old Olivia Flores just weeks before she was set to graduate from Owatonna Highschool.

The internal affairs investigation obtained by ABC 6 News alleged Roper was attempting to initiate a traffic stop after seeing a violation including speeding, rapid lane changes and aggressive driving and failure to wear a seatbelt. The investigation says Roper knew those were low-level traffic violations.

Roper reportedly reached speeds of 135 mph while trying to initiate the traffic stop. Just moments before the crash, he was going 84 mph and at the time of impact, he was going 50 mph, according to the documents.

In a statement to investigators, Roper reportedly said he was not watching his speed as he tried to close the gap between him and the alleged violator

A ride along passenger in Roper’s car said Roper slammed on the brakes as the vehicle carrying Flores was making a turn, but reportedly said to investigators, “they were so close it didn’t make a difference really.”

“It was not an emergency situation, this is just the way this trooper drove when he was on duty,” Dan McIntosh, the attorney representing the Flores family, said.

The investigation found Roper’s conduct was in violation of several of MSP’s policies, and said “there is simply no justification for Roper’s decision to speed.”

The report also states it was “concerning” Roper that it was appropriate to travel in that manner with a ride along passenger in his vehicle.

McIntosh said Roper should have been terminated from the state patrol long before the crash ever happened because previous records show he had a pattern of recklessly driving while on duty.

“It almost opens that pain up again, because [the family] see what could’ve happened what could’ve been prevented, and ultimately that Olivia should still be here, but for not just Roper’s choices but the choices of the state patrol,” McIntosh said.

