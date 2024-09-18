Instagram launches new protections for teens

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, Instagram launched new accounts specifically designed for users under the age of 18.

They are called “teen accounts” with a new privacy setting making all of them private. These changes come amid increased concerns about kids using social media.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Surgeon General called for a warning label for social media sites. Instagram says it has a plan to stop teens from getting around the protections.

Any new accounts will automatically feature the new protections. For existing accounts, the protections should be seen within 60 days.