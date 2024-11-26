Inmate found dead in Faribault prison

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead at the state prison in Faribault.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections claims he was found unresponsive last Thursday, and while prison staff attempted to save him, he was pronounced dead.

The victim and his cause of death has yet to be identified.