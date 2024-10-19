Inmate back in custody after escaping jail near Hibbing

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In northern Minnesota, an inmate is back in custody after escaping a jail near Hibbing.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Laron Brown was being seen at the Fairview Range Medical Center after reporting he had chest pains.

Brown is currently charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation. ABC 6 is told he was being guarded by a sheriff’s deputy but managed to escape from him on foot.

After an extensive search of the area, Brown was found Friday morning and taken back into custody.