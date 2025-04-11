Inmate back in custody after escaping Chisago County Jail

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — An inmate is back in custody after fleeing from jail in Chisago County overnight just north of Minneapolis.

Authorities say Donald Warner fled while on supervised trash duty around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Warner was found less than two hours later about a mile from the jail and was taken back into custody.

The sheriff’s office says a review is being done to figure out how he escaped. Warner is serving time for criminal sexual conduct.