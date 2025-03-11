Injuries possible in Fillmore County crash

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash in Rushford on Tuesday morning involving a 91-year-old man.

According to MSP, at around 8:37 a.m., a Chevy pickup was going south on Highway 43, when it struck a parked car, a light pole, and a fire hydrant.

State Patrol says the airbag in the vehicle did not deploy. The cause of the crash and the state of the driver is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will have more details as they become available.