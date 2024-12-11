Inflation rose in November

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — During the month of November, inflation ticked slightly up throughout the U.S.

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Labor Department, consumer prices rose 2.7% in November, fueled by an increase in used car, hotel room, and grocery prices.

These inflation numbers are a 0.3% increase from October. They will be the final major figures that the Federal Reserve will consider before next week’s meeting on interest rates.