(ABC 6 News) — Prices are still rising under the latest report from the Labor Department.

Last month, inflation rose 3% from this time last year, and it is higher than economists expected.

Some of the biggest price jumps are for auto insurance, which is up nearly 12% from last year, as well as airline fares, up over 7%.

It’s all led by a 15% price hike for eggs with all groceries costing half a percent more in January.