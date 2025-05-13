Inflation numbers down in the U.S.

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — According to Tuesday’s report, inflation numbers are once again cooling down in the U.S.

The Department of Labor says consumer prices were up 2.3% in April compared to a year ago. It is slightly lower from the previous month and matched economists’ expectations.

It is also the lowest the consumer price index has been since 2021.

Gas and groceries were among the items seeing the biggest drop in prices while housing still remained high.