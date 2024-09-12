Inflation hits three-year low

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A new report from the Labor Department shows inflation eased again in August.

Year-over-year price increases are now at a three-year low. That clears the way for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next week.

Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department showed consumer prices rose 2.5% in August from a year earlier. That is down from 2.9% in July and was the fifth straight annual drop.