Indoor aspects of Rochester sports complex put on hold, $65M funds outdoor phase

(ABC 6 News) — A long-discussed multipurpose sports complex project in Rochester has seen its estimated cost almost double in the two years since development began.

In 2023, voters approved a sales tax increase to pay for $65 million of the total cost, but now that estimated cost has almost doubled to $120 million.

“All throughout,” said Parks & Rec director Ben Boldt,” really the purchase price I think was underestimated. Underestimation in development costs, purchase costs, I think we have all recognized that construction has also become more expensive as well. The money we have available, that $65 million, that’s what we are starting the project with.”

The first phase would include baseball, softball, soccer and pickleball courts. Boldt said the city was working to secure funding for the second phase of the project, to include an indoor facility with eight basketball/volleyball courts.

Rochester taxpayer Doug Priebe said, if he had known the price would double, he wouldn’t have voted for the sales tax increase in 2023.

“Typically when things like that come up, I support them,” said Priebe. “But when it doubles like that and we have so many nice facilities in this town anyway, I thought maybe possibly is overkill. If it’s a way to draw in bigger activities and and make the community money, that’s fine…but I don’t know if it’s going to be that.

The City of Rochester’s statement reads:

“The first phase of the complex will focus on outdoor amenities such as artificial turf baseball/softball fields, pickleball courts, an accessible playground, a dog park, and other recreational areas. This first phase is part of a $65 million budget, funded by local sales tax revenue, which includes the proposed $5 million for the land purchase. The community visioning made it clear that indoor programming was a priority too, however at that point the $65 million was already established. The City will work on identifying funding and partnerships for the second phase of the complex, which will include indoor facilities. The total cost for both the indoor and outdoor components of the complex is estimated to cost approximately $120 million.”