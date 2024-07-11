Indigenous Market and Concert held in Red Wing

Red Wing's Indigenous Artist Market took place on Wednesday, hosted by and honoring the Dakota Project.

(ABC 6 News) — An Indigenous Market and Concert was held in Red Wing on Wednesday, July 10.

The market was held in Central Park and was hosted by the Honoring Dakota Project.

The market included food trucks, live music from Corey and the Brothers, and items being sold by indigenous people.

For the people involved, it was more than just a market and gave an opportunity to build community and pass on culture.

“For one moment in time, living as Dakota people live together with our shared environment, our shared histories, on a positive note,” Nicky Buck, Community Engagement Coordinator, said.

The market has been held at Central Park for the last two years, and organizers said they hope to return and continue highlighting indigenous culture.