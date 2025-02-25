Indiana man appears on decade-old assault warrant

(ABC 6 News) – An Indiana man is held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center in a 10-year-old assault case.

Clifford Nathanial Hudson, of Indianapolis, was charged in February of 2015 with 1st-degree aggravated witness tampering–causes/threatens gross bodily harm, aiding and abetting, benefit of gang; as well as 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon–substantial bodily harm, aiding and abetting, benefit of gang; and one count of 3rd-degree assault– substantial bodily harm, aiding and abetting, benefit of gang.

Hudson is held on $25,000 bail with conditions, or $100,000 bail with no conditions.

According to court documents, in December 2014, a SW Rochester man told police that he’d been assaulted by a group of men in his own “gang.”

The man said Hudson pulled a pistol out and threatened to shoot him, then all four other men punched and kicked the victim for about 30 minutes.

The man said he hadn’t wanted to report the assault to police, but he’d had multiple medical appointments and could barely see out of his left eye more than a week later.

The eye injuries required laser surgery.

Olmsted County issued a warrant for Hudson’s arrest in early 2015.

In October of 2024, Hudson wrote to Olmsted County Court saying he “recently became aware of this warrant and I am uncertain as to why it was issued.”

“I would like to address the matter promptly so that I can move forward without this issue causing further complications in my life,” Hudson added.

His initial appearance is scheduled for March 11.

Three other man faced charges from the same 2014 assault. A search of one man’s name returns zero court cases in Minnesota.

Jimmie Gray Gaston Jr., now 38, pleaded guilty to one charge of Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm, Dangerous Weapon, Aid and Abet, Benefit of Gang in June of 2015.

He was sentenced to 45 days in jail, 5 years on probation, and either a $1,000 fine or 100 hours of community service.

Terah Ricade Washington’s charges were dismissed in July of 2025, after the alleged victim failed to appear or contact Olmsted County Court during settlement proceedings.