Independent candidate to challenge Rep. Brad Finstad

(ABC 6 News) — A new challenger has tossed their hat in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District race.

Oliver Morlan will run as an independent candidate with his platform including a small-business-focused economy, tackling the housing crisis, and putting America first in foreign policy.

Back in April, Democrat Jake Johnson announced his own campaign and both will take on Republican incumbent Brad Finstad, who will seek re-election in 2026.

