Incendiaries in Germany and UK in July were part of Russian plot

(ABC 6 News) — Incendiary devices ignited in Germany and the United Kingdom in July were part of a Russian plot.

These explosions were allegedly a test run for a larger plan to smuggle explosives onto planes headed to both the U.S. and Canada.

So far, authorities in Poland arrested and charged four people in connection with the explosions.

A Kremlin spokesperson has denied involvement, but U.S. officials say they are taking the new information very seriously.