In Rochester, DFL legislators blame Trump, Congress for economic uncertainty

Minnesota DFL Lawmakers discuss federal cuts at town hall in Rochester.

(ABC 6 News) — At a town hall hosted by the Minnesota DFL at John Adams Middle School in Rochester Sunday, state legislators railed against economic and budgetary uncertainty they say was being stoked by Donald Trump and a majority of congressional Republicans.

Uncertain over what cuts may come next, Representative Kim Hicks compared drafting this year’s budget to building an airplane without the instructions.

“Will we get all the parts we need to build the budget? We don’t know. But we have to draft the plan.” Hicks said.

Around 50 people attended the town hall.

Retired physician John Cierzan said he was most concerned with cuts to the National Institutes of Health impacting research at the Mayo Clinic.

“We have the best medical scientific program in the in the world. And we have for decades. We won’t anymore. The war against vaccines is a tragedy. And there will be deaths. There will be many deaths and it’s going to be kids.” Cierzan said.

Representative Andy Smith said the buck stops with the President and laid the blame there.

“Donald Trump is not a populist. He is for the rich and the wealthy and the corporation and the big banks to succeed and be able to abuse and use everyone beneath them for their own power, glory, wealth.” Smith said.

Constitutionally, State lawmakers have until May 19th to pass a budget. Otherwise they are forced into a special session.