Immigration lawyer provides information regarding ICE detainment process

(ABC 6 News) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, has received a larger spotlight since President Donald Trump’s second term began.

That spotlight shined bright right here in Rochester when two people were detained at Nupa, a restaurant in town, a few weeks ago.

Since then, one of the two people were detained have been released, but questions still remain regarding exactly how ICE goes about its detainment process.

ABC 6 News reached out to the lawyer who has been representing the Nupa employee, Hannah Brown, who shared a few details into ICE proceedings based on her experience in immigration law for the better part of the past decade.

Brown says that ICE has always been secretive, but in her opinion, that it is not a bad thing because of the vast amount of private information in their detainees’ records.

Once someone is released from ICE custody, they are welcome to live anywhere they want as long as ICE remains informed of their address — similar to the probation system. However, they are still in the removal proceedings, which can take months or even years.

Brown also noted that those who have been detained are still able to attempt to get citizenship during this process, but it will not look like a typical citizenship application.

Instead, detainees need to argue for the removal proceedings to be dropped on behalf of family or other reasons to stay in the area, which is called an “application for release” to terminate the proceedings.

Brown was unable to share specific details into the cases of the two people detained in Rochester, only saying that bonds of $5000 were granted to each.