Illinois man behind bars after 130mph police chase in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – An Illinois man is behind bars after a police pursuit in Mason City exceeding 130 miles per hour, according to court documents.

Antwine Wilson, 20, has been charged with eluding a law enforcement vehicle exceeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit as well as 3rd-degree burglary.

Thursday, the Mason City Police Dept. responded to a potential car burglary.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspect, believed to be Wilson, and later tried to pull him over when Wilson took off in his vehicle.

Court documents state that Wilson refused to stop for law enforcement and the police pursuit went up to 130 mph at times.

Wilson had his initial appearance in court on Friday and is expected back on Sept. 18.

Wilson is being held on a $5,000 cash bond at the Cerro Gordo jail.