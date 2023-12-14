A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota’s Health Department is telling consumers to be on the lookout for illegal high dose THC products.

The legal limit in the state is 5 mg per serving and 500 mg per package.

Recent inspections found that products with illegal doses at 39% of businesses.

Sellers are required to destroy them when found and the businesses could be fined up to $10,000 per incident.

MDH says health risks including extreme anxiety or even sudden high blood pressure can occur. Buyers are asked to not consume any illegal products and to help regulation by filing a complaint,