Illegal cannabis flower sale crackdown

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management says a crack down looms over illegal sales of marijuana in the state.

Officials say it is sending out inspectors from the Department of Health to look at all raw cannabis flowers sold.

The agency says they’ve received complaints that some businesses are selling raw marijuana flowers, which contain high levels of THC. These plants are still illegal to sell until businesses are licensed.

Distribution of licenses has faced delays due to the Office of Cannabis Management operating without a director