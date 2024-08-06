How Minnesota leadership would change if Walz is elected vice president

How Minnesota leadership would change with a Walz vice presidency

(ABC 6 News) – With Vice President Kamala Harris officially picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, many across the state may be wondering what happens next.

Gov. Walz still has until 2027 on his current term in office, but if Walz moves to Washington and resigns from his governor position, he doesn’t leave the state governor-less. The process for replacing a governor vacancy is outlined in the Minnesota State Constitution.

In the case that Walz is elected vice president, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan would take over the governor role.

Next, the constitution outlines the president of the Senate replaces the lieutenant governor. That’s currently (DFL) Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, who was chosen to serve as president in 2023.

However, with the Senate majority currently tied due to vacancy in the chamber, a special election in November will replace that seat. This means the majority could change — and in turn, so could the president.

All of this is dependent on if and when Walz decides to resign from the governor position.