Icy roads cause two crashes along Highway 52 near Chatfield

(ABC 6 News) – Icy roads led to a few crashes around the area on Tuesday morning, including two along Highway 52 near Chatfield.

The first crash happened around 6:26 a.m., according to Minnesota State Patrol. A minivan was going Northbound on Highway 52 near Chatfield, when it entered the ditch and rolled. The driver was taken to St. Mary’s with non-life threatening injuries.

Just an hour later, around 7:25 a.m., a Chevy was Southbound on Highway 52 around the same area, when it also entered the ditch and rolled. That driver was also taken to St. Mary’s with non-life threatening injuries.

A similar incident happened in Mower County on I-90 at around 5:40 a.m. An Austin woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries when her car left the road and collided with the median barrier.