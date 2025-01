(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Patrol says it’s responded to more than 200 crashes from 12 p.m. on Saturday to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a post on X from MSP’s Public Information Office Lt. Mike Lee, during that time frame there were 188 property damage crashes and 25 injury crashes across the state.

Lee also says there were 85 vehicles off the road, 10 vehicle spin outs and three jackknifed semis.