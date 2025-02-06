Icy roads cause accident in Freeborn County

(ABC 6 News) – Icy and snowy conditions out on the roads contributed to a crash in Freeborn County on Wednesday night.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a Subaru was southbound on I-35 near Bancroft Township at 8:56 p.m. when the vehicle lost control.

The Subaru hit the guard rail and bounced back towards the median cable barrier.

Of the three occupants in the car, only one passenger was injured. They were taken to Mayo Clinic Albert Lea for non-life threatening injuries.