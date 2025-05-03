ICE temporarily detains U.S. citizen in Duluth

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Immigration enforcement officers temporarily detained two people in Duluth on Thursday.

One of the men is a U.S. citizen, and the other person was a legal resident. Both were working on a roofing project.

The company that hired the workers says they make sure everyone working under their umbrella is legally employed.

The men were released after about 30 minutes and went back to the job site.

When asked for comment, ICE released the following statement:

“ICE HSI is tasked with enforcing the business community’s compliance with federal employment eligibility requirements and has the responsibility to conduct comprehensive worksite enforcement initiatives targeting employers who violate employment laws. During these operations, any alien determined to be in violation of U.S. Immigration laws may be subject to arrest, detention, and, if ordered removed by an immigration judge or other authority, subject to removal from the United States.”