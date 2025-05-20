ICE agents confirmed at Olmsted County government center

(ABC 6 News) – ABC 6 News has confirmed the presence of multiple Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at the Olmsted County Government Center Tuesday, May 20.

ABC 6 News is seeking more information about their goals in Rochester. ICE agents are on the 5th floor of the Olmsted County Courthouse, where several courtrooms are located.

ICE agents are in a conference room.

Rochester police referred ABC 6 News to ICE communications for information about their activity, as they found out about the agency’s presence at roughly the same time as reporters.