IC School in Charles City went into lockdown on Thursday

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday afternoon, the Charles City Police Department asked IC School to go into lockdown.

According to a Facebook post from CCPD, police were dealing with a “rapidly evolving situation” in the general area with a person fleeing officers on foot headed towards the school.

The CCPD took the subject into custody on the IC baseball fields just southeast of the school. The school was then notified, and the lockdown was removed.