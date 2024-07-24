IA Secretary of State and DHS help spread the word about human trafficking

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- The World Day against Human Trafficking is coming up on July 30th. This day raises awareness of the horrific crime across the globe and calls for action.

One member of the Iowa Secretary of State and DHS got together today to help spread the word. They discussed the dangers of human trafficking and what you can do to prevent it.

“If you see something unusual or out of place, or if you’re suspicious of your behavior, or if you see someone threatened, you dial 911 or you dial your local law enforcement, and you can give them the most detailed information you can, so they can fully investigate or intercede and help that individual,” said Paul Pate, from the Iowa Secretary of State.

