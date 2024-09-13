I-90 westbound ramp to Hwy 109 reopens

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, the I-90 westbound off-ramp to Hwy 109 reopened to traffic.

The ramp has been closed since July 29th due to a resurfacing project from Alden to Albert Lea. MnDOT says the resurfacing of I-90 westbound lanes is expected to be completed within a couple weeks.

Crews will then start on shouldering, paving shoulders, making pavement markings, and installing rumble strips, guardrails, and signs. The project as a whole is scheduled to be finished by November.