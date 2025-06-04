I-90 ramp closure happening in Austin later today

(ABC 6 News) – MnDOT says the eastbound ramps of I-909 at 4th Street Northwest in Austin will be closed later on Wednesday, June 4.

The closure is due to crews working on the bridge that goes over the highway.

Meanwhile, the intersection at 4th Street Northwest and 13th Avenue Northwest will reopen to traffic. Work will continue down 4th Street, and motorists will use a temporary road on the east side of the street to reach businesses during this time.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-July.