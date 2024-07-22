I-90 overnight detours scheduled in Austin this week

(MnDOT) – Motorists traveling on I-90 near the Oakland Ave. bridge will be detoured up the exit and down the entrance ramps overnight July 24 and July 25 as bridge beams are set.

The first detour will begin at 8 p.m., July 24 and end at 6 a.m., July 25. The second detour will begin at 8 p.m. , July 25 and end at 6 a.m., July 26.

This work is part of the three-year project that is replacing or repairing bridges at six sites along the I-90 corridor in Austin.