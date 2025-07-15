I-90 near Austin to be detoured overnight

(ABC 6 News) – Interstate 90 near Austin will be detoured overnight starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15th.

The detour will last from 8 p.m. Tuesday night to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Drivers going east through Austin will take Exit 175 at the Oakland Avenue Bridge. From there, follow Highway 105 south and east to Mower County Road 28 east, then to Highway 218 north to reconnect with I-90. Eastbound traffic can exit further east at Highway 218.

For drivers going west, take Exit 180 B. After that, go south on Highway 218 to Mower County Road 28 west, then to Highway 105 north to reconnect with I-90. Westbound traffic can reach Austin from Exits 180 A, 179, and 178B.

The detour will be in place as crews pour the concrete bridge deck at 4th Street Northwest.