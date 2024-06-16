I-90 lane closure near St. Charles expected

(ABC 6 News) – Westbound Interstate 90 motorists should be alert for a right lane closure west of St. Charles beginning Monday, June 17.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, it is so crews can complete concrete repairs.

The work is in the right lane west of the St. Charles exit (Exit 233). Westbound motorists will be alerted in advance and should move over.

Work is expected to take place June 17-21, weather permitting. If it is done sooner, the lane will reopen at that time.

Anytime motorists encounter road work or vehicles at the side of the road, they should move over, if possible, and slow down. The Minnesota Mover Over Law states:

When traveling on a road with two or more lanes, drivers must keep over one full lane away from stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights activated — ambulance, fire, law enforcement, maintenance, construction vehicles and tow trucks.

Reduce speed if unable to safely move over a lane.

As of July 1, 2023, the law was expanded to include stalled or disabled vehicles with lights flashing, or if at least one person is visibly present outside the vehicle.

Failing to take these actions endangers personnel who provide critical and life-saving services. Fines can exceed $100.

To stay informed about traffic impediments, check out MnDOT southeast Minnesota construction projects and sign up for updates.