I-90 crash sends one to hospital

(ABC 6 News) – A driver is injured after a crash on I-90 in Austin Friday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened at 9:53 a.m. on eastbound I-90 at 14th Street NW.

The crash report says a Buick Envision was eastbound on the off ramp of I-90, while a Toyota Camry was northbound on 14th Street NW, and the vehicles collided in the intersection.

80-year-old Andrew Poczos from Austin was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System Austin for non-life threatening injuries.

93-year-old Bernice Kracht from Esterville, IA, was not hurt.

Mower County Sheriff’s Office assisted MSP at the scene.