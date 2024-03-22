I-90 closed northwest of Albert Lea, crash investigation in progress

(ABC 6 News) – A vehicle crashed about 4 miles west of Albert Lea, closing I-90 westbound between MN 13 and Exit 146: Broadway.

A detour is currently in place, requiring drivers go southbound on CR-13 and then heading west on Main St.

A crash investigation is currently in progress. More information is expected to be available by 11:30 p.m.

Three other crashes have been reported by the Minnesota Department of Transportation east of Albert Lea.

This story is still developing, please check back as more information becomes available.