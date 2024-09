(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: The interstate was reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

Parts of I-90 were shut down Monday morning “due to a police incident.”

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office closed the interstate between Rushford and Winona around 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9.

The westbound lanes were reopened around 8:50, according to Facebook.

