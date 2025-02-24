I-90 bridge work continues in Austin

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Austin, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has given an update on its work on I-90 bridges.

Despite the recent cold temps, crews remain working at the 4th Street NW construction site. They recently made their first concrete pour for the construction of the bridge’s new retaining walls.

Detours remain in place with cars able to exit at 14th Street NW.

Construction for the bridge is expected to wrap up by the fall.