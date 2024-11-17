I-90 bridge demolition continues in Austin

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday is day two of construction on the Austin I-90 bridge as construction crews demolish the existing bridge along 4th Street SW.

Construction began on Friday shutting down eastbound I-90.

Motorists on I-90 will be detoured throughout the course of this weekend. The demolition is expected to be completed by Monday, with normal traffic expected to resume by then.

The construction itself is already affecting nearby businesses.

“It’s been a day already. We have seen a significant decrease even for this first Saturday morning. It’s our busiest morning of the week,” said Heather Boes, Co-President of the Super Fresh Bakery off of 4th Street in Austin.

Both owners of the bakery say they will try to find new ways to keep customers around.

“The second week of December, that second Saturday, we’re going to have a vendor event where a lot of people can come in and buy local wears and kind of do some shopping right before the Christmas holiday so we’re really excited about some of the creative things we are doing to try and make sure people do come visit us,” said Adam Boes, the other co-president.

For a complete list of closures as well as detoured routes, see below:

The detours during demolition will be:

-Eastbound I-90 traffic will exit at Oakland Avenue/ Highway 105 (Exit 175) on the west side of Austin. —–Traffic will take Oakland Avenue/Highway 105 east into Austin, continue on Highway 105 south to Mower County Road 28 east to Highway 218 north and return to I-90 on the east side of Austin.

-Westbound I-90 traffic will go up and down the off- and on-ramps (Exit 178A) on the north side of the Fourth Street interchange.

After demolition, here are the next steps:

-Traffic will resume on I-90 once demolition is completed and cleaned up on Nov. 18.

Westbound I-90 ramps at Fourth Street Northwest will then close and remain closed until the Fourth Street bridge construction is completed in fall 2025. Bridge construction will begin this winter.

-The detour for westbound traffic is the 14th Street Northwest/Highway 218 north exit (Exit 177).

Eastbound I-90 ramps are closed but will open later in December once the eastbound I-90 Cedar River bridge reopens.

-The detour for eastbound traffic is to use the Highway 105/Oakland Avenue exit (Exit 175) to reach destinations south of I-90 or the 14th Street Northwest/Highway 218 north exit (Exit 177) for destinations north of I-90.