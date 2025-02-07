I-90 bridge construction continues in Austin as businesses try to stay afloat

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- It’s been three months since work began on the 4th street bridge over Interstate 90 in Austin.

It started with the demolition of the bridge in November, and as the work continues, some local businesses in the area are not struggling to make ends meet.

Heather Boes is the co-owner of the Super Fresh Bakery off of 4th Street. She says that overall she has seen a decrease in her business by 30%.

That of course being due to the ongoing construction on the 4th street bridge.

“We are feeling it overall in just traffic. People coming in for donuts. It’s not as easy to access and get that bakery treat,” Boes said.

MnDOT officials say it’s a pretty major project.

“They demoed the bridge, they took it all down, and now they’re building back up and doing work along the banks on both sides,” said Mike Dougherty, MnDOT spokesmen.

Luckily, the mild winter has helped keep things on track, for now.

“It’s probably helped in some ways, but nothing that would give us any big leaps ahead in schedule or anything like that,” Dougherty said.

And while that work continues, Boes says she just wants the community to know that the support of small businesses means more now than ever.

“We appreciate the support we have had. And we just want to continue to remind people to support local businesses, especially the businesses that are affected by the bridges,” said Boes.

The 4th Street bridge is one of six sites along I-90 that are scheduled to be reconstructed by 2026. The bridge is expected to be completed by November of this year.

For more information regarding detours for each project, click here.