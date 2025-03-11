I-35 ramp construction in Clear Lake to begin this week

(ABC 6 News) — The Iowa Department of Transportation is preparing to begin a road construction project on I-35 in Clear Lake.

Beginning Wednesday, March 12, the northbound ramp from 4th Avenue S to I-35 and the southbound exit ramp from I-35 to 4th Street Ave S will be closed through Memorial Day weekend.

During this time, drivers will need to utilize detours at 4th Avenue S, IA 122, and Jonquill Avenue. The detours are pictured below:

For full road closure information, head to 511ia.org.