I-35 north of Albert Lea closed due to major crash

ABC 6 NEWS — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that a section of I-35 north of Albert Lea is due to a major crash.

On their 511 map, MnDOT says that a crash investigation is ongoing, and motorists are asked to take the detour until the road clears.

The current posted detour takes motorists down Highway 218 if they’re coming from the north, or down I-90 if they are coming from the east. That detour is expected to be up until around 10 p.m.