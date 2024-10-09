Hy-Vee, American Red Cross team up to help those impacted by hurricanes

(ABC 6 News) — In light of the recent hurricanes impacting the nation, Hy-Vee is starting an in-store register round up campaign on Thursday, Oct. 10 at all Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations.

Customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar during checkout at the store, and all donations will go to the American Red Cross to help individuals and families affected by the hurricanes. The register round up will continue through Friday, Oct. 25.

“Hy-Vee has a long tradition of helping communities in need,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s chairman and CEO, via a press release. “We know our customers are just as concerned as we are about the welfare of those impacted by these devastating storms, and this is one way we can help those who need assistance as quickly as possible.”

In addition to the round up, Hy-Vee has also donated disaster relief supplies to its partners providing assistance in the South, including the supply of a large generator/semi; two semis filled with supplies for nonprofit Operation BBQ Relief to feed those in need; and the donation of a truckload of water to Feeding America-affiliated food banks in the impacted areas.

In addition to rounding up at the register, people can assist the American Red Cross in the following ways: