Hwy 65 crash in Freeborn County leaves one injured

(ABC 6 News) — At around 11:12 a.m. on Tuesday, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash on Hwy 65 in Glenville.

According to the MSP crash report, the two-vehicle crash occurred when a Ford Escape collided with a semi tractor trailer near Main Street.

The driver of the Ford Escape, 37-year-old Cassandra Davis of Northwood, Iowa, was transported to Albert Lea Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi tractor truck was not injured in the crash.