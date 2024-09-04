Hwy 57 reopens in downtown Mantorville after 4 month construction project

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- The day has finally arrived. The completion of the highway 57 construction project in Mantorville. Having many business owners relieved.

“It is so nice to have the sidewalks the way they are now and to be able to come out here and not see giant gravel holes and everything again. It felt like a very long 4 months. A very long 4 months,” said Lynnette Nash, the owner of the Chocolate Shoppe in downtown Mantorville.

She says her shop was affected greatly by the construction project.

“This was our worst summer by a long shot, for traffic wise. I’m hoping people will just want to come and check it all out and start coming back to see us again,” Nash said.

MBT Bank down the street as well was having problems getting customers in and out.

“Especially having folks do a U turn at our drive up, instead of getting back on 57, U-turning through the parking lot. Once we got into a little bit of a rhythm and a groove, we were able to navigate it well,” said Tom Monson, the Market President of MBT Bank.

Monson saying the bank is also thrilled to see the finished product themselves.

“It’s nice seeing life really spring back to the city. I mean just a couple weeks ago, a month ago, there’s a dirt pile right in front of the bank and not a drop of anyone being able to pass through,” Monson said.

It wasn’t an easy 4 months, with a lot of hard work. The mayor of Mantorville thanking all the downtown businesses for barring through the construction.

“There input and their ideas and their support, had more value than I can communicate, and I really appreciate their support and their input,” said the mayor Chuck Bradford.

The project included a reconstructed road base and improvements to sidewalks and bicycle lanes.

With the annual Mantorville festival Marigold Days coming up this weekend, that only adds to the excitement to finally have the project complete.