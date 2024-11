(ABC 6 News) — For the first time in months, Hwy 56/Main Street in LeRoy has fully reopened to the public.

According to a Facebook post from the City of LeRoy, the final barricades came down on Monday, marking the first time the road has been fully open since April 29.

This weekend, there will be an event hosted by Sweet’s Hotel to celebrate the reopening. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 9 and will feature food, drinks, and a DJ.