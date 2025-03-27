Hwy 52 to close at I-90 south of Rochester

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Highway 52 at I-90 just south of Rochester will be closing from April 8 through April 12.

The closure will allow MnDOT crews to demolish the eastbound I-90 bridge.

Drivers heading that way will be detoured in Rochester on Highway 63 to Stewartville.

The bridge demolition is the beginning of a two-year project.