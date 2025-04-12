Hwy 52 reopens at I-90

(ABC 6 News) – Hwy 52 reopened to traffic southeast of Rochester on Saturday as construction crews finish demolition of the eastbound I-90 bridge.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), clean up of debris from the work has been completed.

Hwy 52 bridge demolition; courtesy of MnDOT

Motorists can once again use southbound Highway 52 from Rochester to reach the eastbound and westbound I-90 on-ramps.

Highway 52 south of the interchange remains closed and detoured.

Motorists who want to travel further south on Highway 52 into Marion, Chatfield, Preston and other communities are detoured using the I-90 eastbound on-ramp and travel to the next I-90 exit (Exit 224) at Eyota, then travel south on Olmsted County Road 7, which meets Highway 52 north of Chatfield.

This detour will be in place until November.

The westbound I-90 off-ramp to northbound Highway 52 to Rochester remains open.

Hwy 52/I-90 interchange traffic impact map, courtesy of MnDOT

Other ramp closures are in effect. Check the MnDOT project website for full listings and maps on ramp closures and dates.

This is year two of a three-year project. Crews are replacing the eastbound and westbound I-90 bridges over Highway 52, constructing a new ramp for southbound Highway 52 to eastbound I-90, reconstructing all ramps and loops and replacing large culverts under the interchange ramps.